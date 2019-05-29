LETT,
Barbara Faith (nee Dick):
Aged 79, died peacefully at Julia Wallace Retirement Village on Tuesday 28th May 2019. Loved wife and best friend of Don. Cherished Mum and Mum 'n' law of Donna and Colin MacMillan (Colyton), Stuart and Vicki (Perth), Ian and Sherryn (Whitby), Robyn and David Cooper (Palmerston North). Loved Nana of Ross and Emma, Scott and Jess, Tony, Sarah, Liam, Jessica, Christina, and special great-Nana of Blake, Imogen and Arlo. Special sister to James, Joyce, Colleen, Ngaire and Gayle. Special thanks to Dr Trevor Parry, Palmerston North Hospital Teams and the staff at Julia Wallace Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John. Messages to Lett family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 5th June 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 29 to June 1, 2019