Barbara Helen:

(Formerly of Mangonui). Passed away peacefully on Friday 29 March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Katherine and David Clifford, John, Nicola and Conal Dempsey, Phillip and Kate, and Reg. Treasured and adored Nana and Great-Grandmother. Loved sister of Marie and the late Peter, and sister-in-law of Val, Rosemary and Warren, Helen and the late John. Messages to the Armstrong family may be sent c/- 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, or online tribute via





