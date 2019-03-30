ARMSTRONG,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara ARMSTRONG.
Barbara Helen:
(Formerly of Mangonui). Passed away peacefully on Friday 29 March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Katherine and David Clifford, John, Nicola and Conal Dempsey, Phillip and Kate, and Reg. Treasured and adored Nana and Great-Grandmother. Loved sister of Marie and the late Peter, and sister-in-law of Val, Rosemary and Warren, Helen and the late John. Messages to the Armstrong family may be sent c/- 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, or online tribute via www.beauchamp.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Barbara to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 2nd April 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 30, 2019