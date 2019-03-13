Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey REID. View Sign



(nee Fergusson):

Died peacefully in her sleep at Colwyn House, Hastings (formerly of Feilding). Aged 97 years. Dearly loved oldest child of Tony and Gladys Fergusson. Beloved wife of the late Clive, and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rayma and Phillip, Wendy and Allan, and Jill and Brian. Dear Nana to Sonya, Matthew, Luke, Daniel (dec), Lindsay, and Charlotte, and her 15 great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the staff at Colwyn House for the devoted and loving care they gave Audrey in her final years. Communications to Wendy Drinkwater, 22 Port Street West, Feilding. Following a private cremation, a Memorial service will be held on Monday 18 March 2019, at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, at 2.00pm.





NZIFH



