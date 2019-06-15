SHANNON,
Ariel Ethel (nee Cuming):
Of Feilding. On 12 June 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Shannon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin & Elaine (Taumarunui), Karen (Palmerston North), Judy (Palmerston North), Linda & Ted (USA), Patsy (Geneva), Tony & Sharon (Feilding). Loved Nana of Logan, Sacha & Dylan, Sam, Grace, and Chris, Great-Nana to Lucy. In lieu of flowers donations to Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 370, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated. Messages to 31 Limbrick St, Palmerston North 4410. Special thanks to the staff of Julia Wallace for their care of Ariel. In accordance to Ariel's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 15, 2019