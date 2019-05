MADGWICK,Anthony Kenneth (Tony):After a short illness Tony passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth on Friday, 17th May 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Vera for 52 years. Loved and respected father, father-in-law and mate of Heather and Tracey Brokenshire; Denise and John Eraio. Cherished and adored grandad of Bradley and Bonnie Pettett, Jarrod and Nikita. Very special great grandad of Skylar Pettett. Loved son of Ken (deceased) and Barbara. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to Tony's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218,Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com . For those that wish to visit Tony he will be at 66 Tawhiti Road until his service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Tony at the Hawera Community Centre, 66 Albion Street, Hawera on Friday, 24th May at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.