ROBINSON, Annette Marion
(née Mahon):
Of Marton. Our beautiful mum passed away suddenly on Thursday 16th May 2019. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bec and Gav, Blair and Anna, Christina and Andrew. Nana/Nan-nan to her treasured grandchildren: Jack, Mia, Olivia, Jonty, Isabella and Lucia. Much loved sister of Harry (deceased) and Jen Anderson. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Messages c/- 18 Morris St, Marton. A service for Annette will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St, Marton on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 20, 2019