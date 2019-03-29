RANCE, Andrew Ian:
Regt No. G1052739 GNR A. I. RANCE RNZA. The tragic and sudden passing of our Andrew, cherished son of Judith and Michael Crooks, David Rance and Nikki Johnston. Beloved brother of Alex and Sophie, Hannah, and Jack, also Josh, Keisha, Kylie, Tarryn, and Shea. Loved Moko of Bill and Amelia Conroy, Ian and Daphne Rance. Very much loved by all of his aunties, uncles, and cousins.
"Forever Young"
A memorial service for Andrew will be held at Linton Military Camp Palmerston North, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1.00pm. A funeral service for Andrew will be held in Gore, details to be advised. Messages for the Rance Family can be sent to Hammond Ryder Funeral Services c/- 3 Surrey Street, Gore 9710.
