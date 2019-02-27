Acknowledgement



(nee Lonergan):

Mike, Aoife, Oonagh, and Donnacha wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during their recent sad and unexpected loss of Amy. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, donations made to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service) and the presence of so many at the service. A special thanks to the Emergency Services Personnel who attended Amy; to Fr Eddie Condra for his guidance and comforting words; to the Management and staff of ASB and the Warehouse for their tremendous support; to the Warehouse staff for their fitting tribute; and to those in the wider community, many who we do not know, who have offered comfort and support to us during this time. We are comforted in the knowledge that Amy has touched the lives of so many wonderful people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you. Visit



TURNER, Amy Evelyn(nee Lonergan):Mike, Aoife, Oonagh, and Donnacha wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during their recent sad and unexpected loss of Amy. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, donations made to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service) and the presence of so many at the service. A special thanks to the Emergency Services Personnel who attended Amy; to Fr Eddie Condra for his guidance and comforting words; to the Management and staff of ASB and the Warehouse for their tremendous support; to the Warehouse staff for their fitting tribute; and to those in the wider community, many who we do not know, who have offered comfort and support to us during this time. We are comforted in the knowledge that Amy has touched the lives of so many wonderful people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you. Visit www.tributes.co.nz Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers