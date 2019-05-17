MURRAY, Amiria (Mirie):
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 14 May 2019. Aged 71 years. Loved wife of the late Basil Pehira Maremare. Loved Mum of Dennis and Tima, Basil (Muz) and Amanda, Tina and Sue, and Antz. Loving Nana of all her Moko and Great-Moko. Loving sister of Buddy, Korina, Ranginui (dec), Matthew, May, and Charlotte. Loved by all. Messages to the Murray family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to celebrate the life of Amiria to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Sunday 19 May 2019, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 17, 2019