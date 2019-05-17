Amiria MURRAY

Guest Book
  • "Jimmy , Tina and family so sorry to hear of mums passing...."
    - Mary Gough
  • "Deepest condolences to the whanau- a lovely, lovely..."
  • "We were both shocked and saddened today to hear of Amiria"s..."
  • "Very very sorry to family live to all(Tina nextdoor nebiour"
    - Elaine Morton
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

MURRAY, Amiria (Mirie):
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 14 May 2019. Aged 71 years. Loved wife of the late Basil Pehira Maremare. Loved Mum of Dennis and Tima, Basil (Muz) and Amanda, Tina and Sue, and Antz. Loving Nana of all her Moko and Great-Moko. Loving sister of Buddy, Korina, Ranginui (dec), Matthew, May, and Charlotte. Loved by all. Messages to the Murray family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to celebrate the life of Amiria to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Sunday 19 May 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 17, 2019
