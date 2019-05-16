Allan GOODYER-COURT

Of Feilding. On May 15, 2019 peacefully at Wellington Hospital, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved father of Tania and Simon, Jim and Brenda, Jason and Rachel, and Michelle and Cody, and cherished grandad to his 10 grandchildren. A service for Allan will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 370, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

