Allan DUNSMORE

  • "Marlene and Family, Allan now at rest with his Lord, no..."
  • "To Marlene and family - thinking of you at this very sad..."
    - Daphne Linnell

DUNSMORE, Allan Burt:
Was Promoted to Glory on February 20, 2019, aged 71 after a journey through the many stages of Parkinson's Disease. Much loved husband of Marlene. Dedicated father and father-in-law of Stefan, Bridget and Wayne, Callum and Faenza. Brother and brother-in-law of Ian (dec'd) and Margaret, Jan, Margie. Cherished Papa of Isaac, Joel, James, Hannah, Jakob, William, Archie, Samson, Isla and Levi. Dearly loved brother-in-law of Viv and Denis, Joy and Keith. A special friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thanks to the staff of Gardenview Care Home and Masonic Rest Home Hospital for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at The Salvation Army, Durham Street, Levin on Saturday 23 February at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 21, 2019
