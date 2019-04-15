HUNT, Alice Suisana:
Of Palmerston North.
On Friday, April 12th, 2019 (peacefully) at Masonic Court Rest Home. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife and best pal of Des O'Keefe and the late Russell Hunt. Much loved mother of Royce and Owen Mills, Verena and Dave Haynes, Gillian Hunt, Lynda Hunt and Peter Rawlins, Vaughan Hunt and Pam Marks, loved stepmother of John and Adrienne O'Keefe, Pete and Liz O'Keefe, and cherished Nana and Great-Nana of all her grandchildren. Messages to the Hunt Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated instead of flowers and may be left in Church foyer. A service to Celebrate Alice's rich life will be held at Wesley Broadway Methodist Church, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at 1.30pm.
"Manuia le malaga".
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 15, 2019