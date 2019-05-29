BURR, Aileen Amy:
Of Palmerston North. Peacefully at Willard Rest Home. On Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Chris Brunskill, & John and Linda, cherished Nan of Kate (deceased), Grant and Irina, & Nicki and her great-grandchildren Sophie and Lucy. Special thanks to the Staff at Willard Home for their care and support. Messages to the Burr Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Aileen's request a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 29, 2019