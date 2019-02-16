COUCHMAN,
Aaron Stewart:
G56632 Major RNZALR. On February 9th, 2019, in Canberra whilst out cycling. Dearly loved husband of Rachel, proud father of Kaitlyn and Brennan, much loved son of Stewart and Christine, and brother of Kirsten, loved son-in-law of Ron and Nancy Bary, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
"A True Warrior of
Ngati Tumatauenga".
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to The Child Cancer Foundation, PO Box 7062, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at service. Messages to the Couchman family C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at www.robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. A Military service for Aaron will be held at the Cultural Centre, Linton Military Camp, Puttick Road, Linton, on Monday, February 18th, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019